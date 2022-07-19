COVID-19 Update : Arunachal Logs 56 New Cases; Active Caseload Stands At 248 

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh today registered 56 fresh new COVID-19 cases – highest single-day spike of this month so far, thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 64,980.

The death toll remained unchanged at 296 as no new fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours.

The Capital Complex Region comprising of – Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas recorded the highest no of cases at 16; followed by nine in Namsai district.

Arunachal Pradesh which remained COVID-19 free for the last couple of months. But, it has been witnessing a surge in fresh infections since July 1; informed the State Surveillance Officer – Dr Lobsang Jampa.

The state now has 248 active cases, while 64,436 people have recuperated thus far. A total of 12,78,754 samples have thus far been tested for COVID-19.