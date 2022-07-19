Jackfruit Cultivation Will Help Entrepreneurs Expand Horizons, Ensuring Socio-Economic Development : Meghalaya CM  

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma asserted that the state government’s initiative ‘Mission Jackfruit’ aims to explore the potential of jackfruit through creation of value chain for jackfruit products & helping entrepreneurs set up small scale & nano enterprises.

This endeavour will ensure socio-economic development of cultivators; thereby doubling their income and helping entrepreneurs to expand their horizons.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of ‘Jackfruit Mela’ in Tura, Sangma noted that jackfruits worth over 400 Crores is been produced in Meghalaya.

“The tropical climate of Garo Hills is an ideal region for jackfruit plantation,” – he added.

“Jackfruit demand is quite strong globally, and Garo Hills cultivators must take advantage of the efforts undertaken by state government, leverage their company, and avail all sorts of assistance from the department,” he said.

Taking to Twitter, the Meghalaya CM wrote “Happy to inaugurate the Jackfruit Mela in Tura under the state’s Mission Jackfruit. The Mission is aimed at exploring the potential of jackfruit through creation of value chain for jackfruit products & helping entrepreneurs set up small scale & nano enterprises.”

Happy to inaugurate the Jackfruit Mela in Tura under the state’s Mission Jackfruit. The Mission is aimed at exploring the potential of jackfruit through creation of value chain for jackfruit products & helping entrepreneurs set up small scale & nano enterprises. @prahladspatel pic.twitter.com/n68fqXtanp — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) July 19, 2022

“Over 400 Crore worth jackfruit is produced in Meghalaya & with the demand for jackfruit products globally, we realised that we must tap into the opportunity. Through Jackfruit Mission, FOCUS, PRIME & other missions we are exploring many opportunities & extending the help required for our farmers to double their incomes & help our entrepreneurs expand their horizons,” – he further added.

Through Jackfruit Mission, FOCUS, PRIME & other missions we are exploring many opportunities & extending the help required for our farmers to double their incomes & help our entrepreneurs expand their horizons@nstomar @prahladspatel pic.twitter.com/ojuspmbaZ1 — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) July 19, 2022

Meanwhile, the CM also distributed cheques amounting to Rs 92.60 Lakhs to 161 Producer Groups in Rangsakona, South West Garo Hills District.

He also interacted with the farmers & agripreneurs, listened to their grievances. “Grassroot connect is the only way to ensure grassroot development,” – he noted.

During the FOCUS interaction programme, the CM also handed-over 5 power trillers under the Special Assistance to Tribal Sub-Scheme and officially rolled out the scheme for distribution of power trillers in Garo Hills region.

We remain committed to the growth of our #Farmers & we are continuing our mission to help them prosper through financial support under the FOCUS scheme Distributed cheques amounting to ₹92.60 Lakhs to 161 Producer Groups in Rangsakona #SouthWestGaroHills District today@nstomar pic.twitter.com/Lw3kCuhfaM — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) July 19, 2022