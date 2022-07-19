Manipur Landslide : Search Operation To End On Wednesday; Asserts Minister – Awangbow Newmai 

NET Web Desk

The Water Resource and Relief & Disaster Management Minister – Awangbow Newmai, who have been continuously monitoring and supervising the concerted efforts from ground zero of the landslide-ravaged site in Noney, announced that the search operations to locate the whereabouts of remaining missing individuals trapped along the landslide debris will continue till Wednesday, following which a review meeting will be held to decide further course of action.

The minister made the announcement while monitoring the search operation works at the landslide hit site.

A review meeting convened by the minister was held at Noney DC Office’s conference room to decide on the status of the search operations.

Besides, a total of 56 bodies have been recovered till date, five people are still missing. “We have decided to officially call off the search operation by Wednesday evening. But the final decision will be taken after consultation with the chief minister on Wednesday,” he said during the meeting.

Its worthy to note that this massive landslide had struck the company location of 107 Territorial Army of Indian Army deployed near Tupul Railway Station for protection of under construction railway line from Jiribam to Imphal.

Meanwhile, the Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh earlier referred the catastrophe as “worst incident in the history of Manipur”.

“Bulldozers and other engineering equipment are being used to make the incident site accessible and assist in the rescue efforts. A Thorough Wall Radar from Ladakh is also being inducted by air to detect the presence of personnel buried in the debris. A search-and-rescue dog is also being inducted,” – informed an official release.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Indian Army, Assam Rifles, State Government teams, TA personnel, and Railways workers are involved into rescue operations at the landslide-hit Tupul station building.

The landslide debris had also obstructed the Ezei River, which flows through Tamenglong & Noney Districts of Manipur.