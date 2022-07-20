Assam : Manhunt Launched To Nab Accused Involved In Raping Minor Girl At Hailakandi 

NET Web Desk

The Assam Police have launched a massive manhunt to nab two men, accused of sexually abusing a minor girl belonging to the Reang Community in Hailakandi District.

According to reports, the brutal offence occurred in a hamlet, situated under the Ramnathpur police station near the Assam-Mizoram border, when the girl went to collect vegetables from a hilly region.

Meanwhile, a First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged against the accused, identified as – Abul Hussain and Salamuddin.

Both the perpetrators has been booked under Sections 376 (rape) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and Section 6 (sexual assault) under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

Local populace claimed that the girl somehow managed to reach home and narrated the alleged occurrence to her family members.

However, the former legislator – Rahul Roy met with the girl’s father and visited the Ramnathpur Police Station, thereby reviewing the progress of the case.