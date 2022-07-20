COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Logs 140 New Cases; 29.85% Positivity Rate 

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 140 new COVID-19 cases, and zero fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 29.85%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 885. While, a total of 2,31,066 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 706 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 469 samples were tested on July 19, 2022, out of which 59 samples belonged to males, while 81 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,29,475. The official statement further adds that RT-PCR & Rapid Antigen Test (RAgT) detected 3 & 137 positive cases respectively.