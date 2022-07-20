Manipur : Bomb Explosion On RIMS Director’s Residence; Sit-In Protest Staged 

NET Web Desk

A sit-in agitation was staged along two locations of Manipur on Wednesday, strongly condemning the bomb explosion at the residence of the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Director – Prof A Santa Singh at Uripok in Imphal West.

These two protests were staged at Uripok area in Imphal West at the director’s residence by Uripok Ahanthem Leikai Development Organization (UALDO), and another held in front of A-block at RIMS Hospital by doctors, teaching staffs and nurses of the hospital.

The suspected IED blast took place inside the residence of RIMS director Prof A Santa Singh late on Monday night.

No casualties or injuries were reported as the bomb dropped in a pond inside the premises.