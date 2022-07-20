Meghalaya Government Expresses Concern Over Rise In COVID-19 Cases 

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya government has expressed immediate concern over the surge in COVID-19 infections; and therefore urged citizens to follow the requisite protocols to prevent further transmission.

Meghalaya today registered 102 fresh new cases, thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 94,511.

“We have alerted the state government on the rising number of new cases across the state and requested the authorities to issue the necessary advisory for the people to stay safe,” informed a senior health official.

Accordingly, the secretary in the home department – C V D Diengdoh sounded the alert and issued the instructions to the people.

“All eligible citizens are advised to avail free precautionary booster doses and special vaccination camps will be held in big office complexes, industrial establishments, interstate bus terminus, schools and colleges till September 30,” – stated an order.

West Garo Hills district reported the largest number of 36 new cases, East Khasi Hills district 34, Ri-Bhoi 12 and West Jaintia Hills reported six cases.

The state now has 358 active cases and 16 patients have recovered on Wednesday, pushing the recovery caseload to 92,558.