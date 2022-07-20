Mizoram : ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Campaign’ Kicked-Off In Kolasib; Addressing Ill-Effects Of Drug Abuse 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Campaign’ was kicked-off today at New Multipurpose Hall in Kolasib Government College. The campaign will focus on raising awareness among students about drug menace; thereby highlighting the significance of abstaining from using narcotics.

Speaking at the campaign kick-off function, Deputy Commissioner John LT Sanga stated the need for a stronger and far reached campaign on the ill effects of drugs abuse; so that the youths, who are still not affected by drug addiction, will not be tempted into using drugs.

He stated that drug abuse and addiction must be fought at all levels of the society, by every family and individual.

Vincent Lalrokima, CJM of Kolasib district also highlighted the connection of drug abuse and increase in crime rate. He called on every person to contribute towards rehabilitating drug abusers, which in turn will help in achieving a happier family and a safer society.