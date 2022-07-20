NCERT Book Lists – Bengali, Marathi, Nepali As Meghalaya’s Spoken Languages; KSU Files FIR Over “Misinformation” 

NET Web Desk

The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) in North Khasi Hills District Unit (NKHD) today lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against the authors of an NCERT book for listing ‘misinformation’ on the spoken languages of Meghalaya.

According to reports, the union lodged the FIR at the Khanapara Police Station in Meghalaya’s Ri-Bhoi district against the authors – Dr Dhananjay Joshi and Neelam Jain, for claiming that the official spoken languages of Meghalaya are – Bengali, Marathi & Nepali, instead of the indigenous Khasi or Garo dialects.

Approved by the National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT), this book has been published by the ‘Bright Star Books International’ – a publication-house based in New Delhi.

“We the Khasi Students’ Union, Northern Border Area came into notice on 20th July 2022 that the Little Star Senior Secondary School, 9th Mile, Baridua Ri Bhoi District was using a textbook of Social Studies in Class III, whereas the content of this book was wrong,” – informed the KSU in its FIR.

“The book was written by Dr Dhananjay Joshi and Neelam Jain since the book has been published by Bright Star Books International. 521-Vasant Kunj, New Delhi-110070 and approved by NCERT which might have reach other schools of other states as well as in our State and this which also affect the sentiments of Khasi Community,” – it added.

Meanwhile, the KSU further encouraged the police to pursue legal action against the book’s author and the school administration in accordance with the law.