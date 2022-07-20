Tripura : Multiple Initiatives Undertaken To Transform Dumboor Lake As ‘World-Class Tourist Destination’

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 20, 2022 : Tourism has become one of the core sectors of economy in Tripura after the BJP-led government formed in 2018. Among the various tourist spots in Tripura, steps have been initiated for transforming the beautiful Dumboor Lake, one of the largest water bodies in the North Eastern region into a world-class tourist destination.

Several initiatives have been taken by the state government for the overall development of the tourism sector in Tripura and better the attraction aiming to escalate the number footfalls, both domestic and foreigners as well by providing a wide range of facilities for the unemployed youths in the state.

As part of this, Member of Parliament from the 2-East Tripura parliamentary constituency Rebati Tripura in social media said that the Dumboor Lake, a charming water body in Gandacherra sub-division in Dhalai district which is about 120 KMs away from Agartala city has become one of best tourist areas in Tripura and the state government had initiated various measures to develop this tourist spot.

He wrote “Dumbur is one of the best tourist areas in Tripura. The BJP-led state government has undertaken various programs including road construction worth Rs 78 crore for the development of this tourism sector.”

Citing instances of the initiatives taken, MP Rebati said “Construction of new road from Jatanbari to Mandir Ghat worth Rs 52 crore. Construction of new road costing Rs 26 crore via Gandacherra to Helipad, construction of Log Hut in Narikel Kunja for overnight stay of tourists, arranging police out post for the safety of tourists, measures taken to improve the telecommunication system to facilitate the tourists to explore the natural beauty of Dumboor Lake, construction of new revenue office Dak Bungalow at Gandacherra town, decisions like building a houseboat floating in the Lake have already been taken.”

It is worthy to mention here that the Tripura government earlier this year planned to introduce a houseboat facility in beautiful Dumboor Lake. Former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said “A plan to procure houseboats is already in the pipeline, an amount of Rs 7.38 crore has been sanctioned for development of five islands of Dumboor along with adventure activities.”

Moreover, the government has already started water scooter rides in the Dumboor Lake at Narikelkunja.