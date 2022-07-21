Arunachal Pradesh : 19 Workers Still Missing Near China Border; Choppers Deployed For Location Tracing 

NET Web Desk

Nineteen construction workers from Assam have been missing for over two weeks in Arunachal Pradesh, adjacent to the India-China border. Security forces, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Indian Air Force (IAF), have been engaged to rescue the labourers.

In order to expedite the procedures of tracing their whereabouts, choppers have been deployed to trace the whereabouts of these individuals who went missing from the remote Kurung Kumey district of Arunachal Pradesh on July 5.

According to the Deputy Commissioner – Nighee Bengia, “the mission will be carried out simultaneously both on land and on air. We are also assisted by locals who are well acquainted with the terrain of the region.”

All the migrant labourers, were engaged in road construction projects of Border Roads Organization (BRO).

As per a missing complaint, the labourers had allegedly fled the labour camps in Damin circle on July 5, after the contractor reportedly denied them leave to return homes for celebrating Eid al-Adha last week.

Meanwhile, four more youths, on an adventure trip to Tawang, have reportedly gone missing from the state’s West Kameng district.

Identified as – Nayan Basumatary, Hirok Boro, Bedanta Barmahela and Sanjiv Das; reportedly left for Tawang from Assam’s Nagaon on Tuesday in a four-wheeler but went missing after reaching Dirang valley.