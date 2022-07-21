Assam CM Unveils Trophies Of Iconic ‘Durand Cup Football Tournament’ 

NET Web Desk

The Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma today unveiled three trophies of the 134-year-old Durand Cup – Asia’s oldest football tournament, during a ceremony held on Thursday.

For the first time in history, Assam will host the iconic ‘Durand Cup Football Tournament’ from August 17 to September 4 at Guwahati, under the aegis of Indian Army.

A total of 20 teams from across the nation, including 11 Indian Super League (ISL) teams will participate in the football tournament.

The Indian Army has selected Guwahati among 5 cities in the country to host the first 10 Group D matches of the prestigious tournament. These matches in Guwahati will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium.

Taking to Twitter, Sarma wrote “Glad to unveil 3 trophies of 134-year-old Durand Cup, Asia’s oldest football tournament, to be held in Assam for the first time from Aug 17 to Sept 4 at Guwahati under the aegis of @adgpi & GoA. 20 teams from across the country, including 11 ISL teams, will participate.”

“I urge all sports enthusiasts in Assam and NE to enjoy the Durand Cup matches. We shall arrange special buses for spectators. My gratitude to Indian Army for selecting Guwahati among 5 cities in the country to host the first 10 Group D matches of the prestigious tournament.” – he further added.

This ceremony was attended by Lt. Gen. K. K. Repswal, chief of staff, Eastern Command and chairman, Durand Organising Committee; Lt. Gen. KC Panchanathan, general officer commanding-in-chief, 101 Area, and Major General Vikas Saini, GOC, 51 Sub Area.

The three trophies, the Durand Cup (a rolling trophy and the original prize), the Shimla Trophy (also a rolling trophy and first given by the residents of Shimla in 1904) and the President’s Cup (for permanent keep and first presented by Dr. Rajendra Prasad, India’s first President, in 1956) are on a five-city tour.

Flagged off from Kolkata on July 19, 2022, and after being in Guwahati for two days, the trophies would be taken to Manipur’s Imphal.

It will then proceed towards Rajasthan’s Jaipur and then reach the final stop in Goa, before returning to Kolkata on July 31, 2022.