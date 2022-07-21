Assam Government Launches Online System For Hassle-Free Issuance Of ‘Vehicle Registration Certificate’, ‘Driving Licence’ 

NET Web Desk

The Assam government has launched a new online system, eliminating the need to visit transport offices and enabling hassle-free issuance of vehicle registration certificate and driving licence.

According to the Transport Secretary – Adil Khan, a new system has been introduced for issuance of QR (Quick Response) code-based registration certificates and driver’s licence cards, which have replaced chip-based smart cards.

It has been implemented in accordance with the Union Ministry of Road Transport’s notification, he stated.

“Due to the new mechanism, there will be no multiple visits to the office of DTOs to submit papers, pay fees and collect the printed Driving License/RCs,” Khan said.

Additional security elements, including – Guilloche pattern, micro line, watermark, and hologram will be present beneath the top layer of the new RC and QR code embedded on it.

After passing the driving test, a person does not need to go to the DTO to get their licence since “the printing procedure will be done from remote centralized facilities and the same would be given by mail within 3-5 days.”

“The advantages of the QR code embossed driving licence is that any traffic personnel or law enforcement agency can easily verify the antecedents of a card holder by scanning the QR code with mobile phone, and there is no risk of duplication,” he said.

The transport secretary asserted that the production and delivery of RCs at dealer points and driving licences through remote centralized facilities will eliminate the role of middlemen, and improve system transparency.

“The transport authorities are exuding optimism that around 10-15 lakh motorists will be benefited each year, following the introduction of the new system,” Khan added.