Assam : Opium Worth Of Rs 10 Crores Seized From ‘Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express’; 4 Held 

NET Web Desk

In a major crackdown against drug menace, the Assam Police today impounded opium worth of Rs 10 crores from Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express; and apprehended four persons in connection with the incident.

Acting on a tip-off, a special team of Government Railway Police (GRP) launched a search operation in the ‘20503 Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express’ train; informed the Superintendent of Railway Police – Bhanwar Lal Meena.

During the search operation, security forces confiscated a huge quantity of opium and nabbed four persons, including two women, from the B4 and B9 coaches of the train. All the offenders hail from Bihar; added Meena.

“The weight of opium is 10.11 kg and market value is approximately Rs 10 crore. They were carrying the opium from Dimapur to Howrah,” stated the Superintendent of Railway Police.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered at Guwahati GRP under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and necessary legal follow up actions are being initiated.