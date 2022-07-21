Business Chamber, NEDFi Inks Pact To Encourage Investment Across Northeastern Regions 

NET Web Desk

A business chamber & North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Ltd (NEDFi) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to encourage investment along Assam & other northeastern regions.

This agreement intends to contribute into various initiatives, focusing on reforms, policy advocacy, ease of doing business, market linkages and promotion of sustainable business practices.

The Chairman of Indian Chamber of Commerce, Assam – Sarat Kumar Jain and NEDFi Executive Director – S K Baruah signed the MoU in the presence of delegates of both organizations.

According to the NEDFi Chairman & Managing Director – PVSLN Murthy, this pact will catalyze the economic development of North East by identifying commercially viable industries, offering advisory and consultancy services, and encouraging entrepreneurship through effective mentoring and inculcating capacity building of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

It is likely to empower regional business owners, through a platform for attaining benefits from the practical activities, NEDFi programmes and the Indian Chamber of Commerce.

Additionally, the ICC-North East and NEDFi would collaborate to organize marketplaces for Indian buyers, sellers, and possible commercial partners.

Meanwhile, a trade facilitation desk will also be established on the premises of ICC-NE in collaboration with NEDFi – an endeavour to promote trade and commerce along the region.