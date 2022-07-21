COVID-19 Update : Arunachal Pradesh Logs 54 New Cases; Active Caseload Stands At 262 

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh today registered 54 fresh new COVID-19 cases, thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 65,088.

The death toll remained unchanged at 296 as no new fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours.

The Capital Complex Region comprising of – Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas recorded the highest number of cases at 11, followed by eight in Lohit and six in Leparada.

Arunachal Pradesh which remained COVID-19 free for the last couple of months. But, it has been witnessing a surge in fresh infections since July 1; informed the State Surveillance Officer – Dr Lobsang Jampa.

The state now has 262 active cases, while 64,530 people have recuperated thus far. A total of 12.79 lakh samples have thus far been tested for COVID-19.