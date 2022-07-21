Five-Days ‘Student Exchange Programme’ Between Madhya Pradesh & Nagaland Concludes 

NET Web Desk

The five-days Students’ Exchange Tour Programme between Madhya Pradesh and Nagaland under Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav-Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (AKAM-EBSB) concluded on Wednesday, i.e., July 20, 2022 at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Nagaland’s Chumoukedima.

During the five days’ visit, these students were taken to various locations for exploring the rich culture and traditions of the Nagas.

Besides, taking site-seeing tours to historic places, they also visited important institutions and tourist destinations.

The students from Madhya Pradesh also had interactive sessions with students from Nagaland and invited them to visit Madhya Pradesh in the near future.

These students were also taken to Khonoma in Kohima district – the first green village in India.

Students shared their experiences and gave feedback about the green village, and stated that the place was “beyond beautiful”.

“Its scenic beauty, the natural environment and the fresh air, was an experience for a lifetime,” – asserted the students.

The students were also introduced to the traditional method of cooking, which they found intriguing as they were amazed that the food can taste so good, even without adding the prime ingredients that are a must use for cooking in their state.

In addition to learning about Nagaland’s handicrafts and looms, the team expressed its fascination with the variety of colours and designs as well as its fondness for the tales associated with them.

As a part of the tour, students also visited the Chompu Museum at Sovima in Dimapur, and were taken back to witness the exhibits belonging to ancient times.

Speaking about the indigenous people of Nagaland, the students remarked that the people of Nagaland are very friendly, polite, humble and helpful.

Describing their journey as wonderful, memorable and an eye-opener, the students said if they were given a chance, they will definitely come back to Nagaland.

The tour activities also included visiting the Agriculture University (SASRD) Medziphema and the Organic Market in Dimapur.

Its worthy to note that Madhya Pradesh and Nagaland are paired together under AKAM-EBSB, an unique initiative that aims to enhance interaction and promote mutual understanding between people of different States and Union Territories (UTs).