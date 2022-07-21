Meghalaya Government Assures To Release 4-Months Salary Of SSA Teachers; Urges To Call-Off Agitation 

NET Web Desk

The Deputy Chief Minister of Meghalaya – Prestone Tynsong today urged the agitating Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) teachers to get back to work; and assured the release of four months of their pending salaries by next week.

“The state administration will sanction Rs. 78 crore from its corpus fund and an additional amount of Rs. 44 crore to clear the pending salaries,” – he asserted.

Besides, the funds will be transferred to a single nodal agency before July 27, 2022.

This was informed during a meeting with the Meghalaya SSA School Association (MSSASA). It was attended by senior officials from the education department.

On the enhancement of salaries, Tynsong urged the teachers of undertaking the issue with the State Education Commission (SEC), once its been set-up.

“As for the remaining one month’s salary, it will be released once they receive it from the Central Government,” said Rymbai.

The Chief Minister, along with Deputy Chief Minister, will go to Delhi to meet officials of the Ministry of Finance; thereby ensuring the release of the SSA teachers’ salaries.

Meanwhile, on calling-off the agitation, the association remarked of meeting the SSA teachers and undertake a collective decision on the same.