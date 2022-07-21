Mizoram Government Intends To Promote Agricultural Mechanization; Enhancing Produce : Agriculture Minister 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Agriculture Minister of Mizoram – C. Lalrinsanga today flagged-off 6 tractors at Silaimual, Aizawl, an initiative under the “Agricultural Machineries and Implementation for Custom Hiring Centre” of Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanization.

C. Lalrinsanga stated that the Government has more plans to roll out more of these tractors for promoting agricultural mechanization to increase agricultural produce.

He also requested the farmers’ association to make full use of the machineries received; and to report to the concerned department, any misuse of the facility/tractor received by a single individual.

The Minister also requested the farmers to fully commit themselves; and stated that during the Rabi Season, the government is taking up steps to increase the production of pulses- which are a crucial source of protein.

The State Government has a project to distribute tractors to 25 farmers’ association across the state. Every association is given an amount of 9.50 lakhs which are paid by the Central and State governments in a share of 90:10 ratio.

Currently, the state has 233 Custom Hiring Centres from which 258 tractors and other agricultural excavators have been distributed.