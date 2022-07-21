Nagaland : Government Offices Must Dispense-Off Utilization Of SUPs; Directs Kohima DC 

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Kohima – Shanavas C, IAS has informed all Head of Departments (HoDs), regarding the policy for restricting the Use of Plastic in Nagaland.

According to a meeting of the District Task Force (DTF); the DC informed that all Government offices shall dispense off with the use of single-use plastic items in offices with special reference to packaged drinking water bottles below 20 liters capacity.

However, alternative arrangements like filtered water dispensers and RO plants have to be made hereafter in offices as well as during the conduct of any official programmes.

“The use of carry bags made of virgin or recycled plastic shall not be less than 75 (seventy-five) microns in thickness w.e.f. 30 September 2021 and 120 (one hundred and twenty) microns in thickness w.e.f. 31 December 2022. Further, a non-woven plastic carry bag shall not be less than 60 Gram Per Square Meter (GSM) w.e.f. the 30 September 2022,” – informed an official statement.

Besides, all offices may explore holding sensitization sessions in offices to highlight the negative impacts of single-use plastic items on the environment.

“The ban shall come into force with immediate effect. All concerned have been directed to comply with these instructions in letter and spirit,” – the statement further reads.