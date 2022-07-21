Sikkim : Education Minister Visits ‘Nar Bahadur Bhandari Degree College’; Address Students’ Grievances 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

Following grievances from the students over the lack of basic amenities and the recent demise of one student on the college premises and the lack of basic amenities, the Sikkim’s Education minister – KN Lepcha today visited ‘Nar Bahadur Bhandari Degree College’ and assessed the situations.

Addressing the mediapersons, Lepcha shared that “Basic facilities are one of our topmost priorities, so we will work to fix the issue. Due to the significant growth in enrollment over years, students have been requesting for upgradation of playground and we will work on attaining the NAAC accreditation.”

Regarding the demise of a student on the college premises, the Education Minister asserted that “the concerned authorities has met with the family. It was an accident, so it should not be politicized.”

Its worthy to note that on June 28, 2022, a 21-year-old student of the Nar Bahadur Bhandari Degree College in Tadong died under mysterious circumstances at the college premises. While, it has been claimed that his life could have been saved, through immediate medications from the college’s own dispensary.

Sam Tshering Lepcha from Dentam in West Sikkim was pursuing his second-semester B.Com.

According to an eyewitness, “The victim was on his way to the class passing along one of the corridors in the college premises. He complained of nausea and immediately fainted. He had friends with him at that time, who tried to provide medical assistance.”