Theatre Artists Embark On Unconventional Journey – Mark Protest Against Sky-High Fuel Prices; Reaches Tripura On Foot 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 21, 2022 : With the slogan of ‘Burn Calories, Not Fuel’, two youths- Ajitesh Sharma of Farukabad in Uttar Pradesh and Saurabh Dewangan of Bolodabazar in Chhattisgarh embarked on a journey to travel on foot to a total of 28 states in India and on Tuesday last, the duo working as theatre artists reached Panisagar under North Tripura district.

Reaching at Jwalabasa under Panisagar sub-division, the two youths told media persons that they have started their ‘Padayata’ (foot march) from Raipur in Chhattisgarh on October 07, 2021. Till date, they have completed the journey on foot through eight states- Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Odisha, West Bengal, Mizoram and entered Tripura.

Two culturally minded young people of India walked on such a long length with the slogan ‘Burn Calories, Not Fuel’, around which the good-minded people of every state are praising their inspiration.

These two youths claimed that this is their attempt to strengthen the bond of unity and harmony of the country by combining India’s peace, harmony, different languages, cultures and traditions. By visiting all the tourist centers of the state, they will continue their efforts to promote the state to the whole of India in terms of its culture, tradition and patriotism.

After travelling in all the tourist spots of Tripura, the two youths will enter Assam and then visit the rest of the states as well as they sought cooperation from each state government.