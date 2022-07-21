Tripura Government Enhances MSP For Paddy Procurement 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 21, 2022 : Tripura government is once again increasing one rupee of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for the direct paddy procurement in the next Kharif season, said Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs minister Manoj Kanti Deb.

He mentioned that PM Modi has already announced the same, and the state government will implement it right from this season. Initially, the MSP was Rs 17.50 in December 2018, which has been revised time to time and increased to Rs 20.40.

After the formation of the BJP-led coalition government in Tripura, paddy is being procured directly from the farmers. In Tripura, paddy procurement through Food Corporation of India (FCI) by the state government started in December 2018. Since then, the Tripura government had procured a total of 72,955 metric tonnes (MTs) of paddies from over 27,000 farmers of this state till December 2021.

Claiming the government of Tripura as ‘farmer-friendly’, Information and Cultural Affairs (ICA) minister – Sushanta Chowdhury said “The government is working on how to make the farmers self-reliant. The government is undertaking various projects to strengthen the economic base of the farmers and to provide the right services to the farmers at the right time.”