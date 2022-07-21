Tripura Government Turned Deaf Ears To Unemployed Youth : Former Minister & Congress MLA – Sudip Roy Barman

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 21, 2022 : Tripura’s former Health minister and newly elected Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman squarely castigated the state government for turning deaf ears to the unemployment-stricken youths of the state.

Participating in a programme of Pradesh Youth Congress here in Agartala, Roy Barman said “Our youths are frustrated today. Job aspirants are sitting idle in their homes with all necessary qualifications. However, we heard that the Education minister is claiming several thousand recruitments. He also said that his department is capable of recruiting 14,000 people at one go, but he is not finding eligible candidates. However, it is seen that the TET qualified candidates are not getting appointments from the government. The youths are left with no answer from the government.”

Taking a jibe at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, former Health minister Roy Barman said “The saffron party made commitments in the vision document to focus on Health and Education sectors, but in reality, everything went opposite. Following the shrinking employment opportunities in Tripura, Pradesh Youth Congress started its series of protests over the rising burning problems of youths faced in our state. The Congress party is with the youths and it demands the government for creating ample opportunities for the young ignited minds.”

The Congress MLA was speaking at the 72-hour long sit-in-demonstration on the 11-point charter of demands organized by the Tripura Pradesh Youth Congress in front of City Centre here which is scheduled to end on Wednesday. Several leaders of the Pradesh Congress including veteran politician and former Chief Minister Samir Ranjan Barman and AICC secretary Szarita Laitphlang participated in this programme of the Youth Congress since July 18 last.