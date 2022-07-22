Arunachal Hosts ‘SVANidhi Mahotsav’; Effort To Raise Awareness Among Street Vendors On Collateral-Free Credit Facility 

NET Web Desk

Commemorating the 75 years of India’s Independence under the theme – Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) today organized a festival called ‘SVANidhi Mahotsav’ at the Dorjee Khandu Convention Centre, with an intent to raise awareness among street vendors regarding the Central Government’s collateral-free credit facility.

During the event, the Arunachal Pradesh Governor – Brig Dr B D Mishra (Retd) alongwith the IMC Mayor also felicitated the 5 best street vendors from the region, and handed-over the certificates and cash awards.

Addressing the ceremony, the Governor exhorted the vendors to be proactive in maintaining a hygienic ambience along these markets, and avoid the utilization of Single-Use Plastic (SUP) bags; and advised them to contribute towards the development of society ‘alongwith personal profit context’.

He also suggested the vendors to initiate selling indigenous products, like – home-made pickles, handicraft commodities, local vegetables and cuisines.

The Governor also advised the IMC officials to disseminate the information about SVANidhi scheme, and asked to connect the vendors with other schemes like – PM Suraksha Bima Yojana, PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, PM Jan Dhan Yojana, One Nation – One Ration Card, Janani Suraksha Yojana and PM Shram Mandhan Yojana, and assist them in availing maximum benefits from these schemes.

Besides, he also inaugurated the ‘Vendors Mela’ – a fair displaying various stalls, installed by the local vendors, and encouraged them to utilize innovative ideas for enhancing daily earnings.

Taking to Twitter, the Governor wrote “As part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, participated in the SVANidhi Mohotsav, organized by Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC). Felicitated five best vendors.”

“Exhorted the vendors to be proactive in keeping their market neat, clean and avoid single use plastic bags as cleanliness in their counter will definitely attract more customers and better business.” – he added.