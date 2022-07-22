Bodies Of 4 Missing Riders From Assam; Recovered In Arunachal Pradesh 

NET Web Desk

Bodies of the four riders from Assam, who had gone missing has been recovered from Ziro in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday.

Meanwhile, their car has been traced at Jharna Point adjacent to Saddle, Nechiphu in Balipara-Charduar-Tawang (BCT) Road.

The individuals who has been missing since July 19, were travelling from Nagaon to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, through a vehicle bearing Registration No – AS01-BP-06-05.

Identified as – Nayan Basumatary, Hirok Boro, Bedanta Barmahela and Sanjiv Das; the 4 individuals reportedly left for Tawang from Assam’s Nagaon on Tuesday in the four-wheeler but went missing after reaching Dirang valley.