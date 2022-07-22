COVID-19 Update : Assam Logs 720 New Cases; 2 More Fatalities 

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Assam has reported 720 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total caseload to 7,33,212, while two new fatalities pushed the death toll to 8,010.

According to the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin, the positivity rate marginally declined to 10.83 per cent, with 6,651 samples being tested since Thursday.

Kamrup Metropolitan district, which primarily comprises Guwahati city, reported 46 new infections, followed by Goalpara (63), Dibrugarh (54) and Baksa (51); informed the bulletin.

Altogether 4,76,29,657 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state thus far, the bulletin further added.