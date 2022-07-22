COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Logs 207 new Cases; Active Caseload Stands At 916 

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 207 new COVID-19 cases, and zero fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 29.53%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 916. While, a total of 2,31,411 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 707 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 701 samples were tested on July 21, 2022, out of which 95 samples belonged to males, while 112 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,29,788. The official statement further adds that TrueNAT & Rapid Antigen Test (RAgT) detected 2 & 205 positive cases respectively.