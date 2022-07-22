Dream Come True Moment! PM Modi Meets Differently-Abled Artist From Assam; Receives Special Portrait 

NET Web Desk

Abhijeet Gotani, a differently-abled artist from Assam’s Silchar met Prime Minister – Narendra Modi and gifted a special portrait, depicting different phases of PM Modi’s life, from his childhood to his ascent towards becoming the leader of the nation.

The artwork was presented to PM Modi, in presence of Abhijeet’s mother and the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Gotani said that he “sees PM Modi everyday on television, and finally meeting him in real life is like a ‘dream come true’ moment. He also complimented the portrait and described it as a beautiful artwork.”

Addressing the mediapersons, Abhijeet’s mother noted that “When the prime minister gave him a pat on the back for his great artwork, I could see the gleam in his eyes and feel the happiness in his heart. The prime minister inspires the country’s youths with the motivation.”

Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM wrote “A heart-warming moment as Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi ji showered his blessings on Abhijeet Gotani, a divyang artist from Silchar, who met the Hon’ble PM along with his mother Smt Lalita Gotani to present a portrait made by him. Happy to be present during the meeting.”