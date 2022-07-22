Manipur Schools Upto Class-7 To Remain Closed Till August 7; Amid Upsurge In COVID-19 Cases 

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Governor – La Ganesan today ordered the closure of all state schools for students studying up to class 7 till August 7 as a precautionary measure amid the surge of COVID-19 in the state.

However, physically classes for classes 8 and above will be reopened from July 25, stated the order.

The order stated that the state government is assessing the current COVID-19 scenario and the immunization rate for children.

“Children below twelve years of age continue to be more vulnerable to get infected by COVID-19 as they are yet to get vaccinated,” the order stated.

The school will remain closed for these students till August 7 in the public interest, it added.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB), Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and guidelines issued by the government from time to time will be strictly observed by all concerned while conducting physical classes for classes 8 and above which are allowed to reopen from July 25, the order added.