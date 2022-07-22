Meghalaya : NEHU Inks Pact With Australian Laser Firm; Encouraging Startups In Healthcare Sector 

NET Web Desk

The North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ‘Breakthrough Technology firm CV Laser Pty Ltd’ – an Australian company, to initiate start-ups and innovation industries in the areas of medical laser technology and healthcare.

It was signed on Thursday by the NEHU Vice-Chancellor – Prof PS Shukla and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CV Lasers – Mukesh Jain.

According to a NEHU Press Release, the agreement will help “bring forth business incubation in NEHU by creating start-ups in medical laser technology, especially in the detection of diabetes and glaucoma.”

Dr Dinesh Bhatia, who initiated the MoU with the Australian firm, has expressed hope that the partnership would prove to be the best way to increase employment opportunities and business potential for NEHU staff & students.