Mizoram : Large Stash Of Arms & Ammunition Seized From Lawngtlai; 1 Held 

NET Web Desk

In a major crackdown, the Lunglei Battalion of Assam Rifles alongwith Mizoram Police has impounded a large stash of arms & ammunition on Thursday from Lawngtlai District.

Based on specific inputs, the team conducted a search operation at the residence of an accused, identified as – Mr Lalnaola.

During the raid, the paramilitary troop recovered three rifles – one 0.32 and two 0.22; one bore gun; two 0.22 Pistols, four pistol magazines, 10 cut barrels of 0.22 pistols.

Taking to Twitter, the official account of the paramilitary troop wrote “ASSAM RIFLES RECOVERS ARMS AND AMMUNITION IN MIZORAM Lunglei Battalion of #AssamRifles, on 21 Jun 2022, recovered two Pistols, four rounds of ammunition, six cut barrels of pistol in Lawngtalai District, #Mizoram.”