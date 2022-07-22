Mizoram : Youth Congress Stages Agitation In Aizawl; Demands Immediate Release Of Health Bill Worth Of Rs 67 Crores 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Mizoram Pradesh Youth Congress Committee (MPYCC) today organized the “Save the People Programme” in front of Aizawl Tennis Court, over the state administration’s failure to sanction Health Bill worth of Rs 67 crores.

Besides, the committee has also asked the government to return the locally-produced ‘Grape Wines’ seized by the Narcotics Department from stockiest/retailers; and approving the long-standing demands of the National Health Mission (NHM) employees.

Speaking at the function, the CLP Leader and MPCC Treasurer – Zodintluanga noted that the MNF party’s previous mandate, from 1998 to 2008 left the financial position in ruins. The Congress party repaired it and acknowledged that the party had left behind a number of funds in December 2019, when the new administration was constituted.

Zodintluanga remarked that masses appreciate the new Congress leadership under Lalsawta, and therefore stressed upon the significance of imbibing clearer understanding among the youths, before casting their votes next year; so that we can have a leader free of corruption and an expert in financial management.