Nagaland : ‘North East Food Processors Meet’ Organized In Kohima  

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

A one-day ‘North East Food Processors Meet for the Technology Upgradation, Bankers, and Investors’ was held today at Hotel De Oriental Grand in Kohima.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Agriculture Production Commissioner of Nagaland – Y. Kikheto Sema, IAS noted that “Nagaland was the only state which was formed out of political agreement and even after statehood, there were no time to invest in economic development which resulted in lacking behind the other mainland states especially in the case of food processing system. Only eight food processing units in Dimapur and one in Kohima were setup during the recent years.”

He exhorted the officials and encouraged all the investors to invest in North East, particularly in Nagaland; and mentioned that through agri based industries, the northeastern state can generate revenue and employ the youths.

Sema said that the purpose of the meet was to have a practical field of what is happening in the food processing sector outside the Northeast India and to showcase the new technologies, latest schemes and benefits of Government of India.

He also urged the bankers and NABARD not to shy away but to come forward as Nagaland state government has provided 200 and 20 crores which is yet to be spent.

He further called-upon them to create awareness to the young entrepreneurs.

The Assistant Professor of NIFTEM – Nitin Kumar mentioned that Nagaland State being traditionally agrarian with the economy being primarily dependent on agriculture, an approximate of 70% people relies on agriculture for their livelihood despite being a resource rich State.

He said food processing industry in Nagaland was practically non-existent and would need to be vitalized in order to tap its full potentials.

Assistant Manager, Invest India, Aditi Sharma Food speaking on processing scenario in India said the country is a major producer of several agricultural and food items in the world but less than 10 percent of that is processed.

He added that the Food Processing Industry sector is one area, which has the potential to add value to farm output, create employment opportunities, improve exports and strengthen the domestic supply chain. Besides processing of major fruits for various value added products, Indian processing industries are also looking for value added products from minor or underutilized fruits.

Speaking on scope of food Processing sector in the State, Director, Horticulture said there are plenty availability of fruits such as pineapple, kiwi fruit, passion fruit, Naga mircha, large cardamom suitable for food processing industries.

He added that demand for processed food are constantly on the rise and cheaper workforce can be effectively utilised to setup large low-cost production markets bases for domestic and export good investment opportunities exist in many areas of food processing industries.

“The bankers must generate awareness for the farmers and young entrepreneurs about various government schemes to availed for one’s business expansion,” – he further added.

The programme was jointly organized by the ministry of food processing industries and Indian Chamber of Commerce. The processors’ meet was attended by the state officials, bankers and Entrepreneurs.