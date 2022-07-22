RTI Helpline No. Inaugurated In Mizoram; Ensuring Transparency & Accountability In Governance 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Chief Information Commissioner of Mizoram – Lalnunmawia Chuaungo today inaugurated Right To Information (RTI) Helpline, developed by the Administrative Training Institute (ATI).

According to an official statement, the RTI Acts and Rules can be availed from the following numbers – Toll Free (1800-8893-218); Whatsapp – 9863346173.

The RTI Nodal Officer – K. Lalkroschhuanga reported that the state government has received Rs. 30.48 lakhs from Union Ministry of Personnel for improving transparency and accountability in Government through effective implementation of RTI Act, and one part of these funds deals with developing the RTI Helpline.

He also stated that employees to work on the helpline have also been recruited.

Apart from the helpline, various programmes on RTI Act, like – Media Workshop, online certificate courses, training in various districts; and training of SPIO and AAP will also be included from the fund received.