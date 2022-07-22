Sikkim Celebrates Victory Of Draupadi Murmu Through Public Rallies 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

Commemorating the victory of Draupadi Murmu as the nation’s first indigenous tribal President, rallies were organized across six districts of Sikkim.

This is the first time when the tiny Himalayan state, has formally acknowledged the win of any presidential candidate.

During the campaigning, special meet was also organized in Siliguri. The rally was also attended by the state Education Minister – KN Lepcha, UDD Department Minister – Arun Upreti and RDD Minister – Sonam Lama Minister was also present.

Sharing a few glimpses of the ongoing victory celebrations being held all over Sikkim in honour of the President-elect Madam Draupadi Murmu.#PresidentofIndia pic.twitter.com/hrpRbt5cuz — Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) (@PSTamangGolay) July 22, 2022

Murmu garnered the votes of 32 out of 32 legislators’ from Sikkim. Sikkim’s vote value was 7 points; therefore from the northeastern state – Murmu attained nearly 224 points.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) and his wife – Sarada Tamang also called-on Draupadi Murmu at her residence in New Delhi to congratulate her and convey the best wishes on her splendid victory during the presidential elections.

Its worthy to note that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Presidential Candidate and the former Jharkhand Governor – Draupadi Murmu on Thursday has been elected as India’s first tribal President; after defeating opposition’s joint candidate – Yashwant Sinha by a huge margin of votes.

She consolidated her lead after the second round of counting by surpassing the 50 threshold and garnered votes of 809 MLAs out of a total of 1138 MLAs in 10 states, with a vote count of 1,05,299, while the latest update noted that Sinha attained votes from 329 MLAs with vote count of 44,276, in the second round.

Murmu will be sworn-in by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) on July 25, a day after the incumbent President – Ram Nath Kovind demits office.

She is the second women president of India after Pratibha Patil; and the first woman from the tribal community to occupy the nation’s constitutional post.