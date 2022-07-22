Sikkim : Education Minister – KN Lepcha Rolls-Out ‘Accidental Insurance’ For Poor Drivers Of Shyari Constituency 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The Education Minister of Sikkim – KN Lepcha today rolled-out ‘Accidental Insurance’ for poor drivers residing along Shyari constituency on his individual capacity.

More than 250 drivers is expected to attain benefits from the concerned initiative, and the insurance policy will cover a sum of Rs 10 to 20 lakh depending on the case.

He also flagged-off this initiative of covering all taxi drivers of the constituency, within one month during the ‘All Taxi Drivers’ Meet of Shyari constituency held on Thursday evening.

It is informed that there are around 250 taxi drivers in the constituency and the insurance will cover all drivers of light and heavy vehicles of the constituency.

The meet was attended by Chandmari Councilor Chungkila Lepcha, panchayats and office-bearers of Constituency Level Committee for Shyari and Chalak Morcha of Sikkim Krantikari Morcha party along with office-bearers and members of various local taxi drivers’ associations in Shyari constituency.

On the occasion, the Area MLA also handed over appointment orders to Tempa Gyatso Lepcha as chief youth coordinator, Naresh Tamang as health coordinator, Thupden Rapgyal as technical director of sports wing, Thendup.

Bhutia as social media coordinator and Mahatam Thakur as vice-president of Vyapari Morcha for Shyari constituency.