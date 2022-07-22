Sikkim’s First ‘Domestic Fish Market’ Inaugurated In Gangtok 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The Agriculture and Horticulture Minister of Sikkim – Lok Nath Sharma today inaugurated the state’s first ‘Domestic Fish Market’ at Laal Bajaar (Meat Section) which will have only local fishes.

An effort of the Directorate of Fisheries, this fish market has been initiated with support from the National Fisheries Development Board, Hyderabad. The directorate also organized a Fish Market Cleaning and Awareness Program at Lall Bazar.

The program had participation of fish vendors, fish farmers and officials of Directorate of Fisheries. The fish vendors were made aware about the hygienic practices in fish market during the program.

The first Domestic Fish Market of Gangtok established in the first floor of the Non-Veg building at Lall Bazar was inaugurated by Lok Nath Sharma, in presence of Gangtok MLA Y T Lepcha and Mayor GMC Nil Kumar Chettri and other dignitaries present during the program. Secretary, AH & VS Dept., P Senthil Kumar, Director, Fisheries, Shri N Jaswant and officials from the Directorate of Fisheries. Progressive fish farmers from different districts also attended the function.

The Domestic Fish Market would be exclusively used for the sale of locally cultured fishes by the fish farmers and also the fishes caught from the rivers by the fishermen of the state.

Fresh fishes including Rainbow Trout, Amur Carp, Grass Carp, Tilapia, Asala and Katley would be made available to the public from the newly inaugurated fish market.

The market would play a huge role in promotion of domestic fish consumption in the state which would be a big boot to our local fish farmers in the long run.