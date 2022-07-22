Tripura : Madhya Pradesh CM – Shivraj Chouhan Offers Prayers At ‘Tripura Sundari Temple’

NET Web Desk

The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh – Shivraj Singh Chouhan today offered prayers at the ‘Maa Tripura Sundari Temple’ in Tripura.

Chouhan, who arrived here on a chartered flight on Wednesday, was accompanied by his wife and prayed for the welfare of the people of Madhya Pradesh and the country.

Addressing the mediapersons, Chouhan asserted “I rush to Maa Tripura Sundari temple whenever she calls me. I visited the temple when I paid a visit to Tripura as a prabhari (in charge) of the party’s membership earlier. That time too I had offered puja and sought blessings for peace, prosperity and development of Madhya Pradesh and the country.”

Chauhan also planted a sapling at the temple premises in the presence of Tripura Tourism Minister Pranajit Singha Roy and local MLA Biplab Kumar Ghosh.

Taking to Twitter, the Madhya Pradesh CM wrote “Had the privilege of planting Champa sapling with family in the premises of the holy Tripura Sundari temple in Tripura today. This prayer to Maya that along with greenery all over India, there should be happiness, prosperity and happiness in every house.”

The 15th century temple is considered as one of the 51 Shakti peeths of the Hindus.