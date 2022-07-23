68th National Film Awards : Check-Out Northeastern Films, Receiving The Coveted Honour 

NET Web Desk

The Jury for the ’68th National Film Awards’ – comprising of eminent film makers and film personalities from across the Indian cine-world, has announced the winners for the year 2020 on Friday.

According to the announcements, the Northeastern films have attained remarkable position in the list. Kachichinithu (The Boy with a Gun) – a Karbi language film, produced & directed by Khanjan Kishore Nath, has been declared as the ‘Best Short Fiction Film’.

Manah Aru Manuh (Manas and People) – an Assamese language film, directed by Dip Bhuyan and produced by – Directorate of Manas National Park and Aaranyak, has been declared as the ‘Best Environment Film’. Pabung Syam from Manipur, directed by Haobam Paban Kumar and produced by Film Division has been designated as the ‘Best Biographical Film’.

‘Semkhor’ – directed by Aimee Baruah and produced by Aimee Baruah Production Society, has been declared as the ‘Best Dimasa Film’. Besides, Special Jury Mention has been awarded to – Actress Aimee Baruah from Assam, for the concerned movie.

‘Bridge’, an Assamese language film – directed by Kripal Kalita and produced by Sabita Devi has been declared as the ‘Best Assamese Film’.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh wins ‘Most Film Friendly State Award’ while Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh get Special Mention.

‘The Longest Kiss’ by Kishwar Desai wins Best Book on Cinema for the year while Malayalam book ‘MT Anunahvangalude Pusthakam’ and Odia book ‘Kali Paine Kalira Cinema’ win special mention.

Best Feature Film award has been bagged by the Tamil movie ‘Soorarai Pottru’ directed by Sudha Kongara. ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ grabs Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Best Actor award for 2020 is shared between Suriya for ‘Soorarai Pottru’ and Ajay Devgan for the Hindi movie ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’. Manoj Muntashir has won the award for Best Lyrics for the Hindi movie ‘Saina’.