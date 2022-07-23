Arunachal Pradesh : Seven Of 19 Missing Assam Workers Rescued; Search Efforts Underway 

NET Web Desk

Seven of the 19 construction workers, who went missing last week along the Indo-China border in Arunachal Pradesh’s Kurung Kumey district, have been traced and rescued today.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) choppers alongwith the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel were engaged into the rescue operations, and the rescued individuals have received necessary medical assistance.

According to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Kurung Kumey – Bengia Nighee, the SDRF personnel are putting-in relentless efforts to locate the whereabouts of the remaining labourers.

He added that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) would soon join the search operations.

“Seven out of 19 missing labourers have been recovered while one is yet to be rescued and 11 are still missing. They are very weak and their statement could not be recorded. They are being given medicines and food to recover from weakness. IAF chopper landed in Damin and are conducting search operation and the rescue work,” Bengia said.

Its worthy to note that all the migrant labourers, were engaged in road construction projects of Border Roads Organization (BRO).

As per a missing complaint, the labourers had allegedly fled the labour camps in Damin circle on July 5, after the contractor reportedly denied them leave to return homes for celebrating Eid al-Adha last week.