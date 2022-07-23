Assam Government Intends To Set-Up ‘National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)’ Facility In Kamrup Metropolitan 

NET Web Desk

The Assam Minister of Health & Family Welfare – Keshab Mahanta informed that the state administration intends to establish a ‘National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)’ facility at Rani in Kamrup Metropolitan district.

Besides, the land adjoining the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Rani in West Guwahati has been identified for the purpose.

During his visit to the site on Friday, Mahanta instructed the officials to expedite the requisite formalities so that the process of setting-up the centre can start right away.

Taking to Twitter, Mahanta wrote “Under the PM-ABHIM, launched by Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi ji, establishment of 5 Regional NCDC, including one in Guwahati, have been approved. To identify a suitable land for setting up the centre, inspected the attached land to Rani CHC in West Guwahati today”

“In addition, had a discussion on the land allocation process with Principal GMC, RHO (Dte GHS, GoI), and CO who were present amongst others during the land visit.” – he further added.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has selected Assam alongwith four other states for setting-up NCDC centres under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

In addition to Guwahati, the other locations include – Dehradun, Bhopal, Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru.

These centres will solely focus on the study, treatment, and control of infectious diseases, such as – Japanese Encephalitis, Malaria, and COVID-19.