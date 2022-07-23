Assam Governor Approves Establishment Of Second Wildlife Sanctuary In Barak Valley 

NET Web Desk

Assam’s Barak Valley – home to diverse flora and fauna, will soon get a second wildlife sanctuary.

The establishment of ‘Barak Bhuban Wildlife Sanctuary’ has been approved by the Governor – Prof Jagdish Mukhi.

According to an official order, “In exercise of the power conferred by Section 35 of Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 as amended up to date, the Governor of Assam is pleased to declare its intention to constitute the area described in the Schedule annexed hereto as the Barak Bhuban Wildlife Sanctuary.”

The Barak Bhuban Wildlife Sanctuary will be spread over an area of 320 sq km between the Barak river and the Sonai river.

“The Governor of Assam further hereby appoints the Deputy Commissioner, Cachar, Silchar, to enquire into and determine the existence, the nature and extent of any rights/claims alleged to exist in favour of any person or persons, in or over any land within the limit described in the schedule below,” – the order further reads.

Nearly 8 species of primates have been identified along the region – slow loris, rhesus macaque, pig-tailed macaque, stump-tailed macaque, Assamese macaque, capped langur, phayre’s leaf monkey and hoolock gibbon.