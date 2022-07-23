Assam Launches Bus E-Ticketing Service 

NET Web Desk

The Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) has introduced its online bus e-ticketing service.

According to a release issued by the Managing Director (MD) of ASTC – Rahul Chandra Das, this service was first launched in Kamrup (Metropolitan) and Sonitpur districts in association with the Assam Electronics Development Corporation Limited (AMTRON).

The software has been designed for a pilot project from Guwahati to Tezpur through Nagaon, and other routes will follow subsequently.

Passengers can avail the e-ticketing service on ASTC buses for both city and inter-district services, once the software gets upgraded to cover all parts of the state.

Tickets will be available at www.astcbus.com, and passengers will be able to contact the assistance desk or grievance redressal cell at [email protected]

A 24/7 toll-free helpline no – 1800-345-3986 is also available to address any passenger grievances; further added the release.