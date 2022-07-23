COVID-19 Update : Arunachal Logs 80 New Cases – Highest Single-Day Spike In July; Active Caseload Stands At 318 

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh today registered 80 fresh new COVID-19 cases – the highest single-day spike in July, thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 65,231.

The death toll remained unchanged at 296 as no new fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours.

The Capital Complex Region comprising of – Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas recorded the highest number of cases at 29, followed by eight each detected in Lower Subansiri and Namsai.

Arunachal Pradesh which remained COVID-19 free for the last couple of months. But, it has been witnessing a surge in fresh infections since July 1; informed the State Surveillance Officer – Dr Lobsang Jampa.

The state now has 318 active cases, while 64,617 people have recovered from the disease so far. A total of 12,79,738 samples have thus far been tested for COVID-19.