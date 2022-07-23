COVID-19 Update : Assam Registers 800 New Cases; Two More Fatalities 

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Assam has reported 800 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total caseload to 7,34,012, while two new fatalities pushed the death toll to 6,665.

According to the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin, the positivity rate marginally declined to 10.10 per cent from 10.83 per cent on the previous day, after 7,922 samples were tested for the infection.

Besides, 1,347 patients have died due to comorbidities so far. Baksa district recorded the highest number of new cases at 60, followed by Goalpara (50) and Darrang (47).

The state currently have 5,508 active cases, while 7,20,492 people have recovered from the disease, including 615 in the last 24 hours. While, the recovery rate stands at 98.16 per cent.

Altogether 2.16 crore people have been vaccinated in the state thus far, the bulletin further added.