COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Logs 147 New Cases & 1 Fatality; Active Caseload Stands At 909

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 147 new COVID-19 cases, and one fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 26.06%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 909. While, a total of 2,31,558 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 708 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 701 samples were tested on July 22, 2022, out of which 81 samples belonged to males, while 66 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,29,941. The official statement further adds that Rapid Antigen Test (RAgT) detected 147 positive cases.