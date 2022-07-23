Following 2-Yrs-Long Hiatus; Second Edition Of ‘North East India Festival’ To Be Held In Bangkok From July 30-31 

NET Web Desk

After being dormant for more than two years due to the unprecedented times of COVID-19 pandemic, the second edition of ‘North East India Festival’ is scheduled to be held at the Central World Complex, Bangkok from July 30-31.

Organized by Trend MMS, a socio-cultural trust, with support from the Indian embassy and state governments of the region, the event is the biggest event presenting the rich cultural legacy of northeastern regions to the global community; thereby boosting trade, intercultural exchange, tourism etc.

According to sources, more than 400 delegates are travelling to Bangkok to participate in the grand celebration.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian embassy in Thailand wrote “Come and join the celebration of North East India Festival. Dance, Music, Art, Food, Fashion and much more! #NorthEastIndiaFestival2022 On 30-31 July 2022 At Central World, Bangkok”

The festival intends to commemorate the 75th year of India’s diplomatic relations with Thailand.

It will kick-off with an inaugural session on July 29 at Centara Grand Hotel, Bangkok hosted by the Indian Embassy. The Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs – RK Ranjan, several chief ministers and ministers from Northeast states, senior bureaucrats and industrialists from both the countries will grace the festival.

As per Shyamkanu Mahanta of Trend MMS, the festival will incorporate of large exhibition initiated by the NE state governments. Besides, nearly 30 entrepreneurs from the region will showcase products with special focus on tea, crafts, agro products and tourism.

The two-day event will include a fashion exhibition by prominent designers of the region, and musical acts by well-known bands and artists like – Tetseo Sisters, Zubeen Garg and Soulmate.

As part of the Centre’s Act East policy, a series of interactions will also be held to enhance bilateral trade. A business meet on tourism will be attended by major tour operators of Thailand who will interact with tourism departments of NE states and tour operators of the region.

Its worthy to note that the first edition was organized in February 2019.