Manipur : Drugs Worth Over Rs 2 Crores Seized From Churachandpur; 1 Held 

NET Web Desk

In a major crackdown against drug menace, the Khuga Battalion of Assam Rifles today impounded a massive stash of narcotics worth of Rs 2.78 Crores from Manipur’s Churachandpur District.

According to reports, the paramilitary troop has also apprehended a drug peddler in connection with the incident.

Based on specific inputs regarding the shipment of contraband items across the Indo-Myanmar Border, the security forces launched an operation near BP-35 and BP-36 in Sangoi Village on Friday; which led to the foiling of this cross-border drug smuggling.

During thorough search of the offender, 697 grams of heroin were recovered from 50 soap cases. The recovered items alongwith the drug peddler were handed-over to Singhat Police for further investigation.