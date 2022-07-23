Meghalaya : 6 Children Rescued, 73 Held From “Brothel” Allegedly Run By BJP Leader – Bernard N Marak 

NET Web Desk

Nearly six children were rescued and 73 people were apprehended from a “brothel” allegedly run by the Vice-President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Meghalaya Unit – Bernard N Marak, in Tura on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, the security forces raided a farmhouse – ‘Rimpu Bagan’ owned by the militant-turned-politician Marak.

According to the Superintendent of Police (SP), West Garo Hills district – Vivekanand Singh, “Six minors – four boys and two girls have been rescued from the location. They were found locked inside dingy cabin-like unhygienic rooms at Rimpu Bagan run by Bernard N Marak and his accomplices as a ‘brothel’ for the purpose of prostitution.”

All the children were handed-over to the District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) for safe custody and requisite actions, in accordance with the law, he said.

During the raid, nearly 400 bottles of liquor and over 500 unused condoms were also found, he added.

Besides, 73 people were arrested for their indulgence in such “nefarious acts”, and added that the farmhouse has 30 small rooms.

It is suspected to be the place where a girl was sexually assaulted, and a case was filed in that regard in February 2022, he added.

Marak, an elected member of the Garo Tribal Autonomous District Council, in a statement attacked Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma for the raid, denying the allegation of running a “brothel”.

“The CM is getting desperate as he knows he is losing his South Tura seat to the BJP. The raid at my farmhouse is a desperate attempt by him to malign my image and a political vendetta,” he claimed.